(PATCH) – Michigan is at risk for an imminent outbreak of the coronavirus, according to the national nonprofit COVID Act Now.
The website, which updated its status for Michigan Friday, reported that Michigan is either actively experiencing an outbreak or is at extreme risk. The site reports that coronavirus cases are growing in Michigan and its preparedness is significantly below international standards.
According to COVID Act Now, Michigan is averaging a 25.7 new cases per 100K people, which is calls a “dangerous” number.
