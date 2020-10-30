(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 7-year-old girl on the city’s east side.
It happened Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Bedford where police say the girl was sitting on a couch in her home when an unknown suspect in a dark blue vehicle drove and fired shots into the house, striking her.
Investigators determined the vehicle had circled the area prior to the shooting. After the shooting the suspect fled north on Bedford and from there, the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown according to police.
The girl was transported to a local hospital, treated and listed in critical condition.
There’s no word on the suspect’s description according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the
Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Task Force at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Sheriff: Witness ID Sought For Pontiac Homicide Case, Crime Stoppers Offering $1,000 Reward
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Thieves Use Computer Technology To Steal 6 Vehicles Off Car Lot
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.