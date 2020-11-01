Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As President Donald Trump and former Vice President and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden crisscross Michigan in last minute campaign stops, the chairs of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to discuss that contest, the U.S. Senate race and more.

Ronna McDaniel talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and explained why Trump’s campaign was picking up momentum as polls have gotten closer and how key issues separate and define the two men.

McDaniel, who lives in Oakland County, was diagnosed with Covid but is feeling better and back on the campaign trail. Ironically McDaniel sat with Cain on Election night 2016, when she was chair of the Michigan Republican Party, and predicted Trump would win over Hillary Clinton.

McDaniel also offered thoughts on John James, the Republican challenger locked in a close race with U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D).

Then Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee, appeared with Cain and talked about the Biden campaign and how it is faring in Michigan and other battleground states.

Polls show Biden ahead in Michigan which was also the case four years ago when Hillary Clinton led Trump in most polls. Clinton did not visit Michigan after Labor Day but that has certainly not been the case this time. Biden, his family and surrogates —including former President Barack Obama — have been campaigning on his behalf.

Perez talked about the issues that have dominated this race with the pandemic taking center stage.

Perez and McDaniel both talked about the economy, and the impact on this race and their candidates chances.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62

Watch CBS on Election Night when Norah O’Donnell headlines national coverage and CBS 62’s Carol Cain hosts local breaks with leaders and candidates.

“Michigan Matters” has been focusing on various races in Election 2020. Here are some previous shows:

Watch: Joe Biden, John James Talk Trump, Michigan, Pandemic

Watch: Sen. Gary Peters On Post Office, Early Voting, His Race

Watch: Election 2020, Macomb County Prosecutor Candidates Sound Off

Watch: Election 2020, Oakland County Executive Race