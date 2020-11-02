(CBS DETROIT) – Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” is the soundtrack in a new political ad from Joe Biden.
The ad comes one day before the general election and is titled “One Opportunity.”
It features black-and-white footage urging people to vote and includes Biden’s recent visit to the Michigan State Fairgrounds.
Biden tweeted the ad saying, “We have one shot. One opportunity. One moment. Don’t miss the chance — vote.”
We have one shot. One opportunity. One moment.
Don’t miss the chance — vote. pic.twitter.com/6khzdLyIjL
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 2, 2020
The Detroit rapper also took to Twitter Monday posting the ad saying, “One opportunity… #Vote.”
One opportunity… #Vote https://t.co/sCUhq4dvAN
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) November 2, 2020
