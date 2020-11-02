  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” is the soundtrack in a new political ad from Joe Biden.

The ad comes one day before the general election and is titled “One Opportunity.”

It features black-and-white footage urging people to vote and includes Biden’s recent visit to the Michigan State Fairgrounds.

Biden tweeted the ad saying, “We have one shot. One opportunity. One moment. Don’t miss the chance — vote.”

The Detroit rapper also took to Twitter Monday posting the ad saying, “One opportunity… #Vote.”

