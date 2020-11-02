John James Campaigns In Grand Rapids MondayRepublican senate candidate John James campaigns in Grand Rapids in a last reach for voters on the eve of the election.

Local Law Enforcement Will Not Tolerate Voter Intimidation On Election DaySheriff's in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties wants voters to know they will be safe while casting their votes tomorrow, and voter intimidation will not be tolerated.

Marshalls Stores In Detroit, Dearborn Board Up Windows Ahead Of Election DayThe Dearborn Police Department said in a Facebook post, many residents expressed concerns as to why the store's windows were boarded.

Macomb, Oakland County Clerks Say They Are Prepared For Election Day And Anything That Might HappenThe Macomb and Oakland County Clerks say they are prepared for Election Day and anything that might happen.

S.O.S. Ensures Election Security, AccuracyTwo-point-nine million absentee ballots have already been returned and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is predicting a large voter turn-out of two-million people showing up to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day.

COVID-19 Causes Mall Operators in Livonia and Okemos To File BankruptcyThe fallout of COVID-19 has claimed yet more bankruptcies.