(CNN) – Republican senate candidate John James campaigned in Grand Rapids in a last reach for voters on the eve of the election.
“We need the choir to sing about what’s at stake, we need the choir to sing about what is possible when we have leadership who can represent all sides of the states not just the ones that are getting the most attention, who will represent everybody, not just the people who’ll agree with them,” said James.
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley campaigned for John James last Thursday in Novi.
The former governor was one of the latest Republican figures to endorse James.
Haley joins President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in support of the Republican candidate.
John James is in a tight senate race with current Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Detroit Woman Sues Peeing Pastor For $2 Million While On A Flight Home From Las Vegas
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Wayne County Judge Halts Sale Of Former State Fairgrounds To Amazon For 14 Days
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed