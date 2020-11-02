(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation contracting crews will be installing pavement markings this week.
This work will require reducing northbound I-75 to only one open lane from 12 Mile to Adams roads continuously starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, and ending at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
As the application process continues, there may be short-term closures of northbound I-75 exit and entrance ramps. This work is weather dependent, and any form of precipitation will push back the lane opening by one day.
In addition, the following lane and ramp restrictions are scheduled:
- The Rochester Road entrance ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
- The northbound I-75 exit to Rochester Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
- The left lane of southbound I-75 will be closed from Maple to 13 Mile roads from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 and Thursday, Nov. 5.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Detroit Woman Sues Peeing Pastor For $2 Million While On A Flight Home From Las Vegas
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Wayne County Judge Halts Sale Of Former State Fairgrounds To Amazon For 14 Days
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.