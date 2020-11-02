(CBS DETROIT) – Two people have been arrested after a shooting in Detroit, police say.
It happened Sunday morning in the 18800 block of Margareta where police say two suspects, a 21 year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, confronted a 23-year-old woman at her home.
Police say the two got into a verbal argument with the 23-year-old and her boyfriend, a 31-year-old man, and it allegedly became physical.
At some point, police say the 21-year-old man got a gun from a white Pontiac and fired multiple shots in the home that had two small children inside.
The car were seen in the area of Sunderland near Outer Drive and both were arrested.
Police say there were no injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Eighth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
