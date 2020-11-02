Chesaning, MI (WNEM) – A person was found sleeping in a McDonald’s after a high speed chase through two Mid-Michigan counties.

The chase started as Carson City Police and Gratiot County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued a drive eastbound on Brady Road.

The pursuit crossed over into Saginaw County and it was requested Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies takes over.

Sgt. Connor with Chesaning Police, who was passing out candy at the time, advised other officers that because of trick-or-treating, it would be dangerous to the public if the pursuit enteredthe Village of Chesaning.

All officers discontinued the chase as the suspect entered Chesaning.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch later told officers the suspect vehicle had been found crashed into a fence at Big Rock Elementary.

When officers got to the scene they found the vehicle was empty.

Michigan State Police brought in a K9 unit and after an extensive search of the area, they called off the search.

In the morning, on Nov. 1 officers responded to a sighting of the suspect near Countryside Apartments on Peet Road.

Witnesses were interviewed and officers found the suspect had been given a ride to a McDonald’s nearby.

Chesaning Police Chief Short found the suspect sleeping inside the McDonald’s and placed the person under arrest.

The suspect was taken back to Carson City.

