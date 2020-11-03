(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was in Detroit Tuesday checking out polling sites in the city.

Benson also stopped by the Pistons dropbox to cast her ballot.

During her stop, she announced that 3.1 million people voted absentee in the state as of Tuesday morning but that number is expected to soar during exit counts.

Benson says all Detroit polls opened on time and fully staffed with short wait times.

“I was at the Northwest Activity Center. I went to Pastor Elementary School where I typically vote in person. We’ve seen again a steady stream of people, lots of activity which is good and encouraging but we haven’t seen lines wrapping around the block again in part because significantly because 165,000 people already turned in their ballots and notably just over 200,000 people voted in Detroit overall in 2016 so we’re on track to break that, exceed that this year and have more people vote,” said Benson.

Officers were seen outside a number of polling locations as election security became a hot button issue this season.

Benson tells CW50’s Cryss Walker protocols were in place to protect not only the integrity of the election but voters as well.

“And we’ve partnered with local law enforcement as well to be ready to go and you know Chief Craig was out and about in Detroit just checking in making sure that all voters feel good and safe and protected and it’s been really gratifying to see voters all across the state come together and respect democracy today. Respect the sanctity of our precincts. Respect the voters’ right to vote in person today and then on top of that we’ve seen voters going up wearing masks and poll workers wearing masks as well so people respecting each other’s health and socially distanced,” said Benson.

Hopeful story for today: What began as a tense exchange in Macomb County involving supporters of both Presidential candidates shouting at each other through bullhorns took an unexpected turn as Trump & Biden supporters together began singing God Bless America as a united group.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dn3Bbhzl2y — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 4, 2020

Polls are now closed in 79 of Michigan’s 83 counties. Four Upper Peninsula counties (Gogebic, Iron, Dickinson, and Menominee) are in the Central Time Zone – polls there close at 8pCT. Wherever you are in Michigan, as long as you are in line by 8pm local time you can still #vote. — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 4, 2020

