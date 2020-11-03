FBI Investigates Robocalls Warning Voters To 'Stay Home'Voters across the U.S. received anonymous robocalls in the days and weeks before Election Day urging them to “stay safe and stay home” — an ominous warning that election experts said could be an effort to scare voters into sitting out the election.

Detroit Police Investigating Double Fatal ShootingAnyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Departments Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Red Wings Sign Fwd Anthony Mantha To 4-Year DealMantha, 26, has played five seasons in the NHL — all with Detroit. He scored 16 goals with 22 assists last season.

Election 2020: Races To Watch In MichiganMichigan has 16 electoral votes up for grabs and according to CBS News polling, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump going into Election Day. Here you can find updates and live election results.

Metro Detroit Voters Show Up To The Polls Despite PandemicVoters in Metro Detroit voting on Election Day, despite pandemic. Some lines were long, but people didn't mind waiting to cast their ballots.

Michigan Reports 3,106 New Covid-19 Cases, 43 Deaths TuesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,106 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 43 deaths Tuesday.