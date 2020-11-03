Last Updated 4:32 pm EDT, 11/3/2020
Overview
Michigan reports 3,106 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 43 new deaths reported.
Metro Detroit voters show up to the polls despite the pandemic.
Michigan at-risk for ‘Imminent’ coronavirus outbreak.
Stay At Home
Whitmer says, “It’s possible we may have to turn the dial back,” if COVID-19 numbers continue to increase.
83% of Americans report that they always wear a face mask when out in public, the survey says.
Business & Facilities
COVID-19 causes mall operators in Livonia and Okemos to file bankruptcy.
Due to coronavirus, restaurants now taking names, phone numbers
The City Of Detroit releases dos and don’ts To ensure clubs, bars, restaurants remain open.
Healthcare Status
Heathy Detroit-Area man struggling with long term COVID-19 symptoms months after testing positive.
Henry Ford Health System reports more than 33,000 patients tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 30 Days, 2,180 tested positive.
Schools
14 new COVD-19 outbreaks reported in Michigan schools.
Michigan State University to increase In-Person classes in January.
Michigan teachers get COVID-19 hazard pay, the state passes COVID Education Bills.