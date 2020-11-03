(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department are investigating a double fatal shooting.
It happened Tuesday at 3:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of 29th Street.
Police say two John Does were traveling south on 29th Street in a Jeep Cherokee when unknown suspect(s) fired multiple rounds into the vehicle striking them both. Their vehicle hit and damaged a porch in the 3500 block of 29th Street.
When first responders arrived, they pronounced the two dead.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Departments Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
