(CBS DETROIT) – Election officials said Tuesday night voter turnout in Detroit is projected to be the highest it’s been in more than 20 years, the Detroit Free Press reports.
As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, City Clerk told reporters at TCF Center in Detroit about 80,000 absentee ballots had been counted out of a total of 120,000 ballots received.
By 8:30 Wednesday, Winfrey said 100 percent of results should be ready.
Detroit’s voter turnout was projected to be between 53 percent and 55 percent, according to the Detroit Free Press.
On Tuesday night, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson delivered remarks from Ford Field.
“We saw millions of people vote in our state, this election. I’m truly grateful for every single person who was part of team democracy, making it work,” said Benson.
For the first time in a presidential election, Michigan moved to any-reason absentee voting amid a coronavirus pandemic, which kept many away from in-person voting.
According to the Detroit Free Press, Winfrey said there were no major problems with voting in Detroit and praised poll workers for doing well.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Transgender Woman Files Lawsuit Against Whitmer Because She Faces Military Discharge Over Gender Identity
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: COVID-19 Causes Mall Operators In Livonia And Okemos To File Bankruptcy
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Henry Ford Health System: More Than 33,000 Patients Tested Negative For Covid-19 In Last 30 Days, 2,180 Tested Positive
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.