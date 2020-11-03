(CBS DETROIT)– This election will certainly go down in the history books, and although we’re in the midst of a global pandemic, that didn’t stop voters in Metro Detroit from hitting the polls.

Back in early March during the presidential primary election, I spoke with voters at the Southfield Civic Center. This was just hours before the first two cases of Covid-19 in Michigan were announced.

Fast forward to today, and over one hundred and eighty thousand cases later, voters still at the polls, even during a pandemic.

“It’s good to see how everyone is being active is being active through this time.” Said Rahan Willis of Southfield, a first time voter

Like many voters I spoke with on this election day, Rahan says he was not going to let the pandemic stop him from exercising his rights.

“What everyone went through back in the day just for us to be at this point.”

Voters also came out in droves in Macomb county. Yolanda Corieaj, a native of Albania says Covid was not going to stop her either from casting her first time vote in the US.

“We should keep our distance and we should do whatever we are suppose to do, I’m not afraid for anything.”

At the polling locations I visited in Macomb and Oakland Counties, voters and poll workers were being safe.

“Minding the orders of staying far apart, they had stations where you can keep things sterilized.“ This voter in Southfield said after casting her vote.

This is proof that people are adapting to our new, but hopefully temporary norm