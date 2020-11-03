CBS Detroit – It appears to be there are more robocalls spreading misinformation around Michigan on this election day. In a report by The Detroit News, voters in Flint are getting robocalls saying they can avoid long lines by voting on Wednesday according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Getting reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow.

Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard! RT PLS. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) November 3, 2020

Nessel tweeted “Obviously this is FALSE” and encouraged people to get out and vote. Both Governor Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson also released statements telling people they need to vote by 8 pm on Tuesday.

On Monday it was reported that text messages were going around that said to voters in Dearborn that there were ballot sensor errors in tabulators. Claiming that ballots for president were being miscounted. A voter sent the text to the ACLU who contacted Nessel’s office. Tracy Wimmer, a spokesperson for the attorney general assured voters that this was false. “You vote for whoever you want to vote for and the tabulator will tabulate it correctly.” reported The Detroit News.

Weeks ago Republican activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman were brought up on charges for sending a robocall out telling people their information would place them in a database the government and private companies would use to track them down for warrants or debt. The robocall recording claimed that mailing in your vote would be used by the CDC to track people down for a mandatory vaccine. “Don’t be (inaudible) into giving your private information to the man. Stay safe, and beware of vote by mail,” concluded the recording.

Wohl and Burkman were told by a federal district judge to make curative calls dispelling the information they sent. Wohl and Burkman have said they’re innocent of the charges against them according to The Detroit News.

Michigan is set to exceed voter turn out this election compared to the 5.08 million votes cast in 2008 when Barack Obama ran.

