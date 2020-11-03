DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s largest county is postponing jury trials until January.
Coronavirus cases are on an “upward spiral,” making it unsafe to hold trials, said Tim Kenny, chief judge at Wayne County Circuit Court.
Trials had resumed in late September.
In the Grand Rapids area, Kent County also has halted jury trials until January.
“It is important that we do not expose any people when our numbers are as high as they are right now,’’ Judge Mark Trusock said last week.
Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker said cases are piling up. There hasn’t been a jury trial since March.
“The backlog is tremendous. … They’re coming into the system, but they’re not necessarily going out,” Becker said.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Transgender Woman Files Lawsuit Against Whitmer Because She Faces Military Discharge Over Gender Identity
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: COVID-19 Causes Mall Operators In Livonia And Okemos To File Bankruptcy
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Henry Ford Health System: More Than 33,000 Patients Tested Negative For Covid-19 In Last 30 Days, 2,180 Tested Positive
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.