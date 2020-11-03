(CBS DETROIT) – Two people are in critical condition following a Detroit shooting, police say.
It happened Tuesday at 4:20 p.m. in the area of Dearing and Dequindre streets where police say a 24-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were sitting inside a silver 2004 Honda Accord when unknown suspect(s) fired multiple shots into the vehicle striking them both.
Police say the two exited the vehicle as shots were still being fired.
The woman re-entered the vehicle and drove herself to a hospital where she was treated and listed in critical condition.
The man fell to the ground after being shot and a good samaritan near by who heard the gun shots saw him down on the ground, picked him up and began driving him to the hospital.
At Caniff and the I-75 Service Drive, the good samaritan saw Michigan State Police and flagged them down.
From there MSP transported the man to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1140 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
