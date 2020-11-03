(CBS DETROIT) – Grand Rapids Police Department is speaking out after headstones at a Jewish cemetery were vandalized.
Police say six headstones were spray-painted — spelling out “Trump” and “MAGA” in bold red letters.
The incident happened on Monday ahead of President Trump’s rally in Grand Rapids the same night.
Michigan’s Democratic Jewish Caucus condemns the act.
