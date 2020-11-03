  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:cemetery, Grand Rapids, michgian, Police, vandalism

(CBS DETROIT) – Grand Rapids Police Department is speaking out after headstones at a Jewish cemetery were vandalized.

Police say six headstones were spray-painted — spelling out “Trump” and “MAGA” in bold red letters.

The incident happened on Monday ahead of President Trump’s rally in Grand Rapids the same night.

Michigan’s Democratic Jewish Caucus condemns the act.

