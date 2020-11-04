  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:attorney general, Bria Brown, Dana Nessel, election, Michigan, Robocalls

(CBS DETROIT) – The FBI is now investigating reports of possible voter suppression.

Federal authorities say the agency is looking to allegations of robocalls and texts urging voters to quote “stay safe and stay home” on Election Day.

The suspicious calls were reported in multiple states including Michigan.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says called out the calls yesterday as voter suppression.

