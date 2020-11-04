(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson stated Tuesday night she predicted all of the state’s votes would be counted within the next 24 hours.

“As results emerge from Michigan in the days ahead may we all come together in support of the will of our voters and with faith that our results are an accurate reflection of the will of the people,” said Benson via Twitter.

As results emerge from Michigan in the days ahead may we all come together in support of the will of our voters and with faith that our results are an accurate reflection of the will of the people. My remarks from tonight’s press conference @fordfield.https://t.co/Y5jqoJspwd pic.twitter.com/hrDBnqniJW — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 4, 2020

In Michigan, polls closed in most of the state at 8 p.m. while part of the Upper Peninsula is in the Central Time zone and closed at 9 p.m.

In the 2016 election, Michigan emerged as a key battleground state with Trump being the first Republican nominee to win Michigan since 1988 with George H.W. Bush.

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

In the 2020 election, former Vice President Joe Biden has led Michigan polls, which may suggest the state may flip back.

It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

Michigan’s Senate race between incumbent Democrat Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James was too early to call Wednesday morning, with many votes still uncounted.

The contest may shape which party controls the Senate, where the GOP now has the majority.

Peters, 61, is one of two Democrats running for reelection in a state Donald Trump won in 2016 — a presidential battleground no less and a rare place on the Senate map for Republicans to play offense in 2020. James, a Black businessman and Iraq War veteran, is waging a stiff challenge as he aims to become the first Michigan Republican to win a U.S. Senate seat in a quarter-century. But his fate — and Peters’ — is also intertwined with the top-of-the-ticket showdown between the president and Democrat Joe Biden.

If Trump loses Michigan, he’ll need to avoid a blowout for James, 39, to have a shot.

Stay updated with CBS Detroit throughout Election night for MI House Results.

Michigan has 16 electoral votes up for grabs and according to CBS News polling, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump going into Election Day.

The state has seen President Trump eight times for campaign events since the beginning of 2019. Two of the stops came on Monday with a rally in Grand Rapids leading into the early hours of Election Day.

Biden has made four campaign trips to Michigan including one on Saturday with former President Barack Obama. On Tuesday morning, Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris made a stop to the state.

According to CBS News, Harris said, “The path to the White House and the path to determining who will be the next president of the United States without a question runs through Michigan.”

For live updates on Michigan 2020 elections results visit here.

