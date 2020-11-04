(CBS DETROIT) – With only two months left in the year, gun sales are at an all-time high.
According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, sales are greater than the record set in 2016.
The holiday season is typically the busiest time for gun sales.
So far, more than 17 million background checks were completed.
Purchases have also gone up each month since March when the pandemic began.
