(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting that wounded six people on the city’s west side.
It happened Sept. 28 at 1:45 a.m. in the 6600 block of Michigan Ave.
Police say an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into a crowd of people outside of the location and six people were shot.
After the shooting, the suspect(s) fled the location in an unknown direction.
Four of the six shot were transported by medics to a local hospital, the other two of the victims were privately conveyed to a local hospital.
Two men, ages 28 and 24 were listed in a critical condition. The remaining four, two men ages 25 and 28 and two women, ages 22 and 20 were listed stable.
Police need assistance in locating a newer Silver Dodge Ram pick-up truck which was seen fleeing the location after the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Fourth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5440 or 313-596-5385 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
