  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:2020, Bria Brown, election, Michigan, State Constitution

(CBS DETROIT) – There were more than just seats up for grabs this election.

Two proposals on Michigan ballots passed with overwhelming support amending the state constitution.

Proposal 1 raised a limit on oil and gas royalties from state land from 500 to $800 million.

It also changes how Michigan spends the excess money in state parks.

Proposal 2 requires law enforcement to obtain a search warrant to access a person’s electronic data or communications.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 2020 Election Results: Biden Wins Michigan, Sen. Gary Peters Wins Reelection

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 4 Wayne County Schools, 3 Macomb County Schools Report Coronavirus Outbreaks

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply