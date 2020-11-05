(CBS DETROIT)– For the past week or so most Michiganders have been focused on the elections, but doctors sending out a reminder that we are still in the midst of a pandemic, and daily Covid-19 case numbers in the State are at an all-time high. Hospitals in Southeast Michigan seeing an uptick in cases.

“In the past 24 hours the positivity rate, the test positivity rate was 12 percent among 2000 test that we have performed, and this is defiantly a significant increase from numbers that we have seen a few weeks ago when we were in the low single digit numbers.” Henry Ford Health, Dr. Adnan Munkarah MD, said during a press conference Thursday.

Doctor Munkarah says these numbers are alarming, and his staff is meeting twice a week to discuss a plan in case of a continued surge in cases.

Doctors at Beaumont Royal Oak hospital also seeing an increase in Covid infections.

““Not quite where we were back in March/April, but it is picking up and we’re certainly bracing for the worse in case it does happen.” Said Dr. Justin Skrzynski MD an Internal Medicine Doctor at Beaumont Royal Oak

During a Covid-19 update today Governor Whitmer along with Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says, the uptick in cases is very concerning, and has a dire warning.

“If we don’t change our behaviors we could be seeing up to 100 deaths a day by the end of December.” Said, Dr. Khaldun

Governor Whitmer says, “Now is not the time to abandon all of these protocols or to drop our guard, it’s actually time to double down on wearing your masks.”

Doctors say they understand people are suffering from pandemic fatigue, and if you attend an indoor event be sure to wear your masks, or just go outside and enjoy this warm weather we’ve been having, which allows for more social distancing.