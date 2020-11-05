(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Court of Claims ruled Thursday that a lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was unlikely to succeed on the merits and denied a request by plaintiffs for immediate relief to stop the counting of ballots.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi released the following statement:

“We are pleased with Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens’ swift action in today’s hearing on Trump v Benson to deny the relief requested by plaintiffs. She identified the same defects in the campaign’s filings as we did, namely a complete lack of any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of election officials, and meritless legal arguments. Michigan’s elections have been fair, transparent and reflect the will of the voters, and we will continue to defend against any challenges that claim otherwise.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said via Twitter Thursday, “In Michigan we have worked hard at every level to ensure every valid vote counts. I am so grateful for the work of our local clerks & elections workers who are steadfastly committed to ensuring the results of our elections are an accurate reflection of the will of our voters.”

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement to CBS News Wednesday, “As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.”

The Trump campaign also demanded to “review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access.”

