MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,710 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 51 deaths Thursday.
The deaths announced THursday includes 26 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 197,806 and 7,470 deaths as of Nov. 5.
In the state as of Oct. 30, there has been a total of 121,093 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.
it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?
Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?