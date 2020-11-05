A Livonia Company Is Making Space Suits That Could Take Michigan Manufacturing To The MoonA Livonia Machining company is making prototype parts for NASA's next space suit that will put humans on the moon.

Michigan Reports 5,710 New Covid-19 Cases, 51 Deaths ThursdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,710 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 51 deaths Thursday.

More Than 5.5M Voted In Michigan; Highest Percentage In DecadesMore than 5.5 million people voted in Michigan's presidential election — the most ever and the highest percentage of voting-age residents to cast a ballot in 60 years.

Governor Whitmer/Doctors Concerned Over Rising Covid-19 Cases in The StateGovernor Whitmer gives an update of the State's rising Covid-19 cases. She and doctors in the State are concerned.

Michigan Court Rules Trump's Election Lawsuit Unlikely To Succeed On MeritsThe Michigan Court of Claims ruled Thursday that a lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was unlikely to succeed on the merits and denied a request by plaintiffs for immediate relief to stop the counting of ballots.

Missed Gov. Whitmer's Press Conference? Here's Her Update On The State's Response To COVID-19Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Thursday afternoon providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19. Here's what you need to know.