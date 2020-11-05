Meijer Teams Up With State Of Michigan, Detroit Tigers And Lansing Lugnuts To Host Free Multi-City Flu Shot ClinicsWalk-up and drive-through flu shot clinics for those who are uninsured or have limited coverage.

GM Profits Post Huge Third Quarter Profits After Coronavirus ShutdownGeneral Motors is posting huge third-quarter numbers, pulling in $4 billion in profit over three months, after a short money-losing stretch as the spread of COVID-19 shut down all U.S. auto factories.

Report: Gun Sales At All-Time High, Breaks 2016 Record Heading Into HolidaysWith only two months left in the year, gun sales are at an all-time high.

Researchers At U-M Say They Have Identified New Cause Of Blood Clots From Covid-19Researchers at the University of Michigan say they've identified a new cause of blood clots from Covid-19.

FBI Investigating Robocalls Spreading Misinformation To Michigan ResidentsThe FBI is now investigating reports of possible voter suppression.

Secretary Benson: Michigan’s Count Can Be TrustedOver five million votes were cast in Michigan. Roughly three million were absentee and as the tallies pour in from Michigan’s 83 counties, Secretary Jocelyn Benson says every vote is valid and accurate.