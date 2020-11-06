(CBS DETROIT) – After Senator Gary Peters declared victory in Michigan’s Senate race, John James calls for an investigation.
In a statement the Republican challenger says he is concerned about cheating And he will not concede until an investigation takes place.
At a rally on Thursday, Peters said the James campaign’s claims of cheating are “sad and pathetic.”
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Transgender Woman Files Lawsuit Against Whitmer Because She Faces Military Discharge Over Gender Identity
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 4 Wayne County Schools, 3 Macomb County Schools Report Coronavirus Outbreaks
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.