(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency Director has resigned.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced Steve Gray’s departure on Thursday.
Gray will be replaced with the Director of the Office of the State Employer.
This comes after the department faced criticism for its handling of high unemployment claims during the pandemic.
Gray was appointed by Whitmer in May 2019.
