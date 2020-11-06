(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition.
It happened Friday at 1:50 a.m. on the city’s west side in the 17000 block of Plymouth.
Police say three men, ages 19, 20 and 22, were getting into a parked vehicle when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the vehicle, wounding two of the men.
The third man in the vehicle drove them away from the scene and they later stopped in the area of Warren and Mansfield when they saw a Dearborn Police scout car.
Dearborn officers notified Detroit Police, who arrived on scene and began administering aid to the victims until medics arrived and conveyed them to a local hospital. Both were listed in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
