(CBS DETROIT) – Protestors in support of President Donald Trump were demanding a recount of ballots at Detroit’s TCF Center Friday.
Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden won Michigan with 50.5 percent of votes.
CW50’s April Morton was at the TCF Center Friday where she says Trump supporters were not only from Detroit and other parts of Michigan, but some flew in from other states after they “saw what was happening in Michigan.”
However, this didn’t stop Trump’s campaign from filing a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims to stop the counting of ballots.
“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be,” Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager said in a statement. “President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.”
The Trump campaign also demanded to “review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access.”
The Michigan Court of Claims ruled Thursday that a lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was unlikely to succeed on the merits and denied a request by plaintiffs for immediate relief to stop the counting of ballots.
Morton says Friday morning, she also observed no social distancing or masks from the protestors.
Stay tuned for more from April Morton tonight on CW50 News at 10.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Transgender Woman Files Lawsuit Against Whitmer Because She Faces Military Discharge Over Gender Identity
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 4 Wayne County Schools, 3 Macomb County Schools Report Coronavirus Outbreaks
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.