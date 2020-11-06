  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:8 Mile Road, billboard, Bria Brown, Michigan, racial profiling

(CBS DETROIT) – A new billboard has made its way on to 8 Mile to spread awareness of racial profiling.

The billboard unveiled earlier Friday can be found on 8 Mile and Wyoming.

Organizers say it’s to bring awareness to the racial profiling happening along 8 Mile for decades.

The billboard also provides a phone number for people to call to report possible cases.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

