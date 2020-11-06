(CBS DETROIT) – A new billboard has made its way on to 8 Mile to spread awareness of racial profiling.
The billboard unveiled earlier Friday can be found on 8 Mile and Wyoming.
Organizers say it’s to bring awareness to the racial profiling happening along 8 Mile for decades.
The billboard also provides a phone number for people to call to report possible cases.
