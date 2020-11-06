(CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan has told its students to stay at home for the winter term.
All housing contracts starting next year on Jan. 19 will be canceled.
The school also says it will start testing students for Covid-19 weekly.
As of Monday, the university reported 519 Covid-19 cases among its resident hall students.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Transgender Woman Files Lawsuit Against Whitmer Because She Faces Military Discharge Over Gender Identity
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 4 Wayne County Schools, 3 Macomb County Schools Report Coronavirus Outbreaks
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.