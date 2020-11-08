Filed Under:2020 Election, Carol Cain, David Dulio, Ed Sarpolus, Mark Burton, MEDC, Michigan Economic Development Corp., Michigan Matters, Oakland University, OU Center for Civic Engagement, polling, presidential election, Target Insyght, tcf center, tourism

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Election 2020 came and went but not without controversy as pollster Ed Sarpolus and Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement David Dulio discuss on “Michigan Matters” airing 11:30 a.m.  Sunday on CBS 62.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Ed Sarpolus, Founder of Target-Insyght

Sarpolus and Dulio appear with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about the Presidential race, U.S. Senate Race and various contests across the Metro region.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with David Dulio, Director of OU’s Center for Civic Engagement

The state enjoyed a record turnout with over three million voting via mail and in person ahead of Nov. 3. They talked about how voting will likely change in upcoming elections as a result.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Mark Burton, CEO of Michigan Economic Development Corp

Then Mark Burton, CEO of Michigan Economic Development Corp., who oversees the business promoting arm of state government include the Pure Michigan campaign, appears with Cain to discuss how things are going amid pandemic conditions.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, withClaude Molinari, Executive Director of TCF Center

And Claude Molinari, General Manager of TCF Center, appears with Cain to discuss times at the huge convention center and his upcoming move to a new role as he takes over as CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau job in January.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 11:30am on CW50

Comments

Leave a Reply