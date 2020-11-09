CBS Detroit – Romeo Davis of Detroit has a history. According to the Detroit News he was released from prison on October 10, 2019, where he was in for a three to fifteen-year sentence for unarmed robbery. Now he’s charged with murder after getting into an argument at a gas station on the east side of Detroit.
According to The Detroit News, on October 19 around 6 pm, inside a gas station on the 9900 block of Warren, there was an argument inside between two men. Police say when the older man who was 31 left, a passenger in the backseat of a tan Buick Century fired towards the man who later died from his injuries. The man, later identified as Quincy Nicen died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy has filed charges against Davis for the homicide. He has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, firearms possesion by a felon, and two counts felony firearm. Davis was arraigned in the 36th District Court in Detroit on Friday, and was denied bond by Magistrate Millicent Sherman. Davis will be back in court on November 25 before Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones for a preliminary examination.
