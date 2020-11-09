(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating three shootings that occurred in Detroit Sunday.

The police department said as of Sunday night, this is the most updated information according to homicide detectives.

Fatal Shooting

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed in Detroit. It happened Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Cicotte where police say the man was sitting inside a blue Ford Ranger suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation with preliminary information and is subject to change upon further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-SPEAK-UP.

Fatal Shooting

A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed after she and a known suspect were allegedly involved in a dispute. It happened Sunday in the 9100 block of Beaconsfield where police say the suspect walked out of the location with two other suspects, immediately after possibly one shot was fired into the home and the 16-year-old girl was fatally wounded.

First responders transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313- 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-SPEAK-UP.

Non-fatal Shooting

A 43-year-old man is in stable condition following a shooting in Detroit. It happened Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in the 14500 block of Freeland. Police say the man was exiting his red 2007 Chevrolet Impala, when three to four suspects in a silver Chrysler 300, approached him and demanded his property.

He attempted to run away and was shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Detective Unit at 313- 596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-SPEAK-UP.