By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Auburn Hills Police Department, Bria Brown, charged, drugs, Michigan, overdose, Police, teens

(CBS DETROIT) –  A 20-year-old Lake Orion man has been charged with supplying drugs to three teens who were found dead from overdosing in a hotel room.

Lorenzo Kenneth Brabo
Credit: Auburn Hills Police Department

Police say Lorenzo Kenneth Brabo was also found in the hotel room unconscious the day of the incident.

Brabo was charged with 3 counts of felony delivery causing death and his bond was set at $1.5 million cash.

It happened July 29 just after 4:30 p.m. when Auburn Hills Police responded to the Baymont Hotel, located at 1294 N. Opdyke, to check on the well begin of a teenage girl.

Officers entered the room she believed to be in and found three people dead, a 17-year-old Rochester Hills girl and two brothers ages 18 and 19 from Rochester Hills; Brabo was unconscious but breathing in the room, according to police.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of these young people who tragically died as a result of consuming these drugs. I commend our investigators for their tireless work and commitment to determining the facts in this case,” said Auburn Hills Police Chief Jeff Baker.

A preliminary exam conference has been scheduled for November 16, 2020 in front of Judge Carniak.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 50 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Ex-Con 1 Year Out Of Prison, Charged With 1st Degree Murder After Homicide At Detroit Gas Station

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply