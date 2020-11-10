(CBS DETROIT) – A 20-year-old Lake Orion man has been charged with supplying drugs to three teens who were found dead from overdosing in a hotel room.
Police say Lorenzo Kenneth Brabo was also found in the hotel room unconscious the day of the incident.
Brabo was charged with 3 counts of felony delivery causing death and his bond was set at $1.5 million cash.
It happened July 29 just after 4:30 p.m. when Auburn Hills Police responded to the Baymont Hotel, located at 1294 N. Opdyke, to check on the well begin of a teenage girl.
Officers entered the room she believed to be in and found three people dead, a 17-year-old Rochester Hills girl and two brothers ages 18 and 19 from Rochester Hills; Brabo was unconscious but breathing in the room, according to police.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of these young people who tragically died as a result of consuming these drugs. I commend our investigators for their tireless work and commitment to determining the facts in this case,” said Auburn Hills Police Chief Jeff Baker.
A preliminary exam conference has been scheduled for November 16, 2020 in front of Judge Carniak.
