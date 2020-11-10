(CBS DETROIT) – Beaumont Hospital is reinstating some of its visitor restrictions due to the spike in coronavirus cases.
Hospitals in Grosse Pointe, Royal Oak, and Troy are the only locations with these restrictions which began Tuesday.
Those restrictions include:
- Not being allowed in rooms with patients who tested positive for Covid-19, except for extreme circumstances that warrant coronavirus exposure.
- Only one family or friend will be allowed in for visits at a time.
Beaumont says all of its hospitals remain open for all needs including surgery and testing.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 50 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Ex-Con 1 Year Out Of Prison, Charged With 1st Degree Murder After Homicide At Detroit Gas Station
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.