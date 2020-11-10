Last Updated 4:55 pm EDT, 11/10/2020
Overview
Michigan reports 6,473 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 84 new deaths reported.
Whitmer sends a letter to Trump, requests an extension to utilize Michigan National Guard through March 2021.
Stay At Home
Whitmer says, “It’s possible we may have to turn the dial back,” if COVID-19 numbers continue to increase.
The City of Warren huts down city hall due to a spike in virus cases.
Business & Facilities
Due to coronavirus, restaurants now taking names, phone numbers
The City Of Detroit releases dos and don’ts To ensure clubs, bars, restaurants remain open.
Healthcare Status
Beaumont reinstates visitor restrictions due to coronavirus spike.
Henry Ford Health System reports more than 34,000 patients tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 30 Days, 3,251 tested positive.
Schools
School districts go virtual-only due to a rise In community COVID-19 cases.
The University of Michigan’s winter term housing contracts canceled amid coronavirus cases.