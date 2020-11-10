(CBS DETROIT)- A commitment by the city to help prevent flooding on residential streets in Detroit being fulfilled today, while marking a milestone on Margareta street on the city’s westside.

“Today marks our 30,000th catch basin inspection and cleaning” Said Palencia Mobley, P.E. DWSD Deputy Director & Chief Engineer

Photo Credit: City of Detroit DWSD

Mobley says the department is responsible for 95,000 catch basins in the city, and through a program established in 20-17, has cleaned out 10,000 basins annually, something she says was way overdue.

“The city had not had a preventive maintenance program to address catch basins since 2010. We always would receive numerous complaints of street flooding.”

Mobley says the complaints over street flooding have been reduced by 70% since the program started. The program has also provided jobs for Detroiters, and Mobley says cleaning the basins, is no easy task. She says residents can do their part to help keep them clear.

“Clean the leaves off the top of the basins, we need you to rake that up.

The city says this work is seasonal and the trucks aren’t designed to work throughout the wintertime, so for the next few weeks or so you will see trucks out cleaning the basins throughout the city and they will return sometime in March or April.

Reporting Street Flooding and Clearing Leaves Off Streets

Detroiters who see street flooding can submit the information through the Improve Detroit mobile app by choosing clogged basin or street flooding or call 313-267-8000.