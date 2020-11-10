(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state leaders announced bipartisan legislation ahead of Veterans Day.
The bipartisan legislation supports military personnel, veterans and their families by reducing barriers to professional licensure.
Whitmer says the legislation will benefit small business owners to connect with veteran employees.
“Our dedicated military service members put their lives on the line for our families, and we have a duty to ensure their support when they return home,” said Whitmer. “That means making sure they have paths to good jobs so they can sustain their families. Today’s legislation will help us do just that. Clearing the path for our military service members, veterans, and their dependents to enter a licensed profession will help us attract and retain talent in Michigan, and by making it easier for our military service members to be licensed, we can make Michigan their home to live and work, permanently.”
The bipartisan legislation introduced Tuesday by members of the House and Senate will make current military personnel, veterans, and their dependents eligible for license reciprocity in Michigan.
Examples of licensing resources include:
- Utilizing military experience towards licensing
- Providing an exemption for renewal fees while on active duty
- Providing an exemption for continuing education requirements while on active duty
- Granting temporary licenses for active duty military personnel’s spouses
- Granting a waiver for the initial license or initial registration fee for veterans
- Granting a waiver for the initial application processing fee for veterans
- Providing a reimbursement from Federal Department of Veterans Affairs for required and paid for examination fees.
