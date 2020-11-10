(CBS DETROIT) – The magical holiday tradition returns.
The Detroit Zoo will be aglow for 32 magical nights with more than five million LED lights illuminating trees, buildings and over 280 sculptures throughout the front half of the Zoo.
Tickets are on sale now here, with the Wild Lights beginning Nov. 20 and running through Jan. 3, 2021.
For the best rates on dates, the Detroit Zoological Society says you should purchasing tickets early and online.
Tickets are required for all guests ages 2 and older (under 2 admitted free). Tickets sold in advance (either online or on site at Customer Care during daytime Detroit Zoo hours) will range from $15 to $20 throughout the 32-night run of the event.
A limited number of walk-up tickets will be sold at the gate for all nights and time slots for $20 per person. DZS says they recommend guests always check the online web store for the best prices available.
There is also a $8 parking fee is required for all vehicles.
The Detroit Zoo will be limiting the nightly capacity of Wild Lights to 2,100 guests with no more than 1,050 in the park at one time during the event. Also, dining locations will be open, but seating will be limited to outdoor areas only, and the 4D Theater experience and Winter Rink will be closed.
Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo is an outdoor event; there will be no access to animal habitats during your Wild Lights experience.
