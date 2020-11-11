BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An employee at a manufacturing plant died when a 25,000-pound manufacturing mold fell onto him inside the plant, authorities said.
Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies who were called Tuesday morning to Romeo RIM Inc. found the man dead inside the Bruce Township plant. Officials later identified the deceased worker as David Spano, 42.
Bruce Township Fire Chief David Witgen said it appears Spano died instantly when the manufacturing mold fell from one of the plant’s interior walls and struck him.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family,” Witgen said.
The sheriff’s office said in a statement that Spano’s death “appears to be a tragic accident” and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted about the workplace fatality.
Romeo Rim provides custom injection molding services and makes polyurethane parts for the automotive, transportation, agriculture and construction industries.
