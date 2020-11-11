(CBS DETROIT)– As part of an annual Veterans Day memorial, Christ Church in Grosse Pointe remembers those who lost their lives fighting for our Country. As well every November pays tribute to those we’ve lost in the past year.
This year the church has changed things a little. Not to take attention away from Veteran’s, but to bring attention to our current crisis.
“We are particularly mindful of those who have died as a result of COVID-19 and we wanted to make a visible mark of our sadness and of their blessedness” Says Father Drew Van Culin
Father Drew, along with members of the community planted over 7 thousand white flags on the lawn of the church, in remembrance of those who have perished during this unprecedented pandemic.
“The beauty of them moving in the wind to represent for us the on-going life that all of God’s children live, even beyond their death.”
The thousands of white flags spread out across the churches lawn, really puts into perspective, the impact this virus has had on our State.
“A disease, a virus of this magnitude has come to our community, 7,500 lives have been lost, 7,500 families have been tragically impacted.”