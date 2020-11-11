(CBS DETROIT) – Following an uptick in Michigan’s coronavirus cases, Farmington is shutting down its City Hall building.
Starting Thursday, the public will not be allowed inside the building unless an appointment is made.
Residents are being encouraged to use the city’s online portal or drop off boxes for contactless payment.
On Wednesday, Michigan reported 6,008 new coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 42 deaths.
This brought the state total of COVID-19 cases to 229,285 and 7,766 deaths.
For more information on Farmington closing its City Hall to the public, visit here.
