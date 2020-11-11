(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Public Library is now offering a free laptop renting program for adults.
This comes as libraries have limited hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Laptops must be reserved in advance and guests must go in-person to any open Detroit Public Library branch or the mobile library to reserve a laptop, according to the Detroit Public Library.
Adults with a library card can check out a computer for 90 days.
A free flash drive will also be given out for users to keep and a $500 replacement fee is required if the property is lost or damaged.
Guests will be notified when it’s ready for pick-up.
For more information, visit here.
