Saginaw, MI (WNEM) — Michigan continues to see a record spike in COVID-19 as the total number of cases climbed past 220,000 on Tuesday.

One local family is now asking the community for help as a mother of two remains in the hospital fighting the virus.

“It’s so hard being away from her after being together for so long, to not see her every day or talk to her every day,” said Zac Lijewski, Rachel Lijewski’s husband.

Zac and Rachel have been inseparable since 2011.

It has been 12 days since Zac has talked to the love of his life. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month and has been at Covenant Hospital for almost three weeks.

“It was just terrible to watch because she’d try to take a deep breath and it would just cause this extreme coughing attack, like coughing up a lung type of thing,” Zac said.

The 29-year-old Saginaw resident was in good health before getting hit with the virus. Now she’s on a ventilator and barely able to speak.

Her 8-month-old and 7-year-old daughters are left wondering where their mom is. They are relying on pictures to fill the void.

“She’s constantly looking and trying to grab them off the fridge. And my 8-year-old just knows moms not home and moms sick,” Zac said.

Doctors say Rachel’s condition is improving.

“Within the past couple days, it is looking great. I’m very happy. It’s been the best news I’ve had in a few weeks,” Zac said.

With the emotional toll of his wife being in the hospital and needing to be present for their kids, Zac hasn’t been able to work. But the bills are piling up and is family is trying to help by creating a GoFundMe page.

“We’re just hoping that it helps with some bills right now and the medical bills that are going to come after all this is done,” Zac said.

He is hoping to be reunited with his wife sooner than later.

“I don’t wish this on anybody to go through this. It’s just terrible,” he said.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Whitmer Sends Letter To Trump, Requests Extension To Utilize Michigan National Guard Through March 2021

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police Seek Person Of Interest In Shooting Death Of 16-Year-Old Girl

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 20-Year-Old Lake Orion Man Charged With Supplying Drugs To 3 Teens Found Dead From Overdosing In Hotel Room

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.