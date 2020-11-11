Farmington Closes City Hall Due To Uptick In Coronavirus CasesFollowing an uptick in Michigan's coronavirus cases, Farmington is shutting down its City Hall building. Here's everything you need to know.

Christ Church Grosse Pointe Honors Lives Lost To Covid-19Christ Church Grosse Pointe, along with members of the community planted over 7 thousand white flags on the lawn of the church, in remembrance of those who have perished during the pandemic.

Michigan Reports 6,008 New Covid-19 Cases, 42 Deaths WednesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,008 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 42 deaths Wednesday.

Michigan Mother Of 2 In Hospital Fighting COVID-19One local family is now asking the community for help as a mother of two remains in the hospital fighting the virus.

Henry Ford Health Systems Issues Temporary Visitor Restrictions Due To Coronavirus SurgeHenry Ford Health Systems says the visitor restriction policy is not the same at each facility. Here's everything you need to know.

Man In Serious Condition After Shooting On Detroit's East Side, Police Seek SuspectThe Detroit Police Department is seeking help to locate a suspect wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the city’s east side.