(CBS DETROIT) – If you get a text message promising a $1,200 stimulus check, don’t click on it.
The IRS says the text includes a fraudulent link, impersonating the agency’s website.
People are asked to enter their personal and financial account information.
The IRS warns, the text is part of a phishing scam to get your financial and personal information.
