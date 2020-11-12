Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Beaumont Health will compensate employees for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
The hospital will give full time employees a one-thousand bonus by the end of the month.
Beaumont says it’s also raising the minimum wage for non-represented employees to $15 an hour.
