(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating a triple non-fatal shooting that happened overnight.
Police say Thursday around 12:55 a.m. three men, ages 16, 18 and 22, were allegedly sitting in a vehicle when a newer model Chrysler 300 pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking the them.
They were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
